MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $11.88 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

