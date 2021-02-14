Mithril Price Tops $0.0220 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.19 or 0.00710551 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

