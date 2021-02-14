Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 260.7% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

