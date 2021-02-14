Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $702.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 897,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

