Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.69-2.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11.

MHK stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

