Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Up 6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $178.19 and last traded at $169.28. 1,303,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 503,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.71.

The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,333,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.