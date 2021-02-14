Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MLLCF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

