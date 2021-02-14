Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report $8.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.05 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $24.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $33.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

MTEM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $701.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,900 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.