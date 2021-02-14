Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OTCMKTS:TAP.A opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.