Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $25.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Momo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Momo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 682.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Momo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 11,216,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,991. Momo has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

