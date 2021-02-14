Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $620,000 Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ISEE stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $531.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.