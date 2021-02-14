Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNR. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

