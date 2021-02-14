Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Boosted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 2.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $737,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,031. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

