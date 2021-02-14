Morgan Stanley Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $110.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.

QLYS opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,282,127 shares in the company, valued at $480,356,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 11.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

