Morgan Stanley Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $65.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.71.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.02 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

