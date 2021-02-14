Morgan Stanley Increases trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.40

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.30 on Friday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

