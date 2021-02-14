Morgan Stanley Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $220.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.67.

IQV opened at $192.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 211.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.01. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in IQVIA by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 14,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,026,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

