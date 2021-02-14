MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Raised by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises 2.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $86,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $86,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,266 shares of company stock worth $1,787,723. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.72 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

