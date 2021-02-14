MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Head to Head Review

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get MSCI alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSCI and Prism Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 4 0 2.57 Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $463.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Prism Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.56 billion 23.14 $563.65 million $6.44 67.51 Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Prism Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

MSCI has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Prism Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60% Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSCI beats Prism Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers.. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.