Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) Financial Contrast

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.78 $1.15 billion $0.87 16.41 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $10.15 million 0.63 $5.88 million N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 390.3%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Murphy Oil and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $14.39, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 46.24% 23.94% 23.94%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

