Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

