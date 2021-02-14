Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $243.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.35. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

