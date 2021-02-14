Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Surmodics worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Surmodics by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Surmodics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.63, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.