Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $26.00 at SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $21.38 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,978 shares of company stock worth $1,661,925 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 448,739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

