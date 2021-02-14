Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 17th (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging’s (NASDAQ:NNOX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Nano-X Imaging had issued 9,178,744 shares in its IPO on August 21st. The total size of the offering was $165,217,392 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $66.15 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.