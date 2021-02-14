NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.69

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.69 and last traded at $82.33, with a volume of 7183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $286,222.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $286,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,072 shares of company stock worth $3,600,759. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

