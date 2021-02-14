Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.90

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $584.35 million, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

