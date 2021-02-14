Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.30 and last traded at $124.36. Approximately 992,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 851,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

