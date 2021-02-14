National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

