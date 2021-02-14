National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,478,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,685,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $154.67 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $90,240,914. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

