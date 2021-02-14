National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RigNet were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the third quarter worth $384,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNET opened at $10.91 on Friday. RigNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $224.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Separately, National Securities downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

