National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

