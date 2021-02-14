National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

