National Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,828 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $395.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $397.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

