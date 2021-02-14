National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NYSE APTS opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

