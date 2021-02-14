National Bank Financial Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$177.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$177.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.63.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$119.90 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.31.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

