National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.43 to $0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.56.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

