National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, February 22nd

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock is set to split on Monday, February 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 19th.

FIZZ stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $196.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

