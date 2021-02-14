National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.77-2.84 for the period.

NNN opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

