Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 26% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $26.49 million and $1.61 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00021990 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,945,065 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

