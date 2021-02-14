Needham & Company LLC Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

