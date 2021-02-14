NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,809 shares of company stock valued at $28,621,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,995.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

