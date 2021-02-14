Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $7.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.08 billion and the highest is $7.17 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $556.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.36. The company has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.