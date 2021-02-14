New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Sells $141,426.21 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21.

Shares of NJR opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

