Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

