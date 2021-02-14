Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

