Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

NEXA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 75,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

