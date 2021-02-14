Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) Shares Down 86.9%

Nexeon MedSystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXNN) shares were down 86.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 7,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Nexeon MedSystems Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets.

