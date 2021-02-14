NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,803 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

