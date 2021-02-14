NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

